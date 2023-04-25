Taylor Swift’s record-breaking The Eras Tour is going strong. Many cities have gone above and beyond to welcome the “Anti-Hero” singer. Several municipalities renamed their towns in her honor, including Glendale, Arizona, and Arlington, Texas. Over the weekend, as Swift plated roots in Houston, Texas, NRG Stadium took it a notch up to rename the venue in her honor. But they weren’t the only business in the city doing something special for her.

The Houston Humane Society announced they would reduce cat adoption fees to $13 (Swift’s lucky number). The organization even recreated her album covers for the campaign’s official flyer. The captions are riddled with Swift’s notable song titles, like “Adopt your new LOVER this weekend, and know ALL TOO WELL how much joy & happiness they’ll bring to your life! HHS is BEJEWELED to announce our Lucky $13 Cat Adoption event to HONOR ‘The Eras Tour’ Houston dates this weekend! April 17th-April 23rd, cats that have been in our shelter for 30+ days will be available for adoption with a $13 adoption fee!”

The singer is a proud pet parent to her cat, Olivia Benson and a cat enthusiast overall. As for the significance behind the number 13, in an interview, Swift said, “I was born on the 13th. I turned 13 on Friday the 13th. My first album went gold in 13 weeks. My first #1 song had a 13-second intro,” she said. “Every time I’ve won an award, I’ve been seated in either the 13th seat, the 13th row, the 13th section, or row M, which is the 13th letter.”

Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour will run until early August. For more information, click here.