Part of the reason that the world is so eagerly anticipating Grimes’ upcoming album, Miss_Anthropocene, is because the one that came before it, 2015’s Art Angels, was so excellent. It was at or near the top of many publications’ year-end best albums lists, but it turns out that Grimes herself doesn’t particularly love it. In fact, in a newly published interview, she was pretty tough on the record.

For Cultured's April/May issue, c—the musician formerly known as @Grimezsz —floats through the halls of Villa de Leon, just outside Malibu, in an internet-meets-rococo dream captured by photographer Chuck Grant. https://t.co/eYKcfMJLRR pic.twitter.com/PNvlnI5Jmq — Cultured Magazine (@Cultured_Mag) April 4, 2019

She’s the cover star of the new issue of Cultured magazine, and in the piece, she was open and frank about her disdain for Art Angels, saying, “The last album was a piece of crap. I feel like people really misread it and it feels like a stain on my life.” The piece goes on to say that Grimes “resists the notion that she tried to make a pop record [with Art Angels], and considers it more of a genre exercise in which she demonstrated her range as a producer.”

Meanwhile, the story also says that Miss_Anthropocene is “an amalgamation of three albums she recorded over the past three years, and is still in flux,” and Grimes said of the record’s theme, “It’s anthropomorphizing climate change. It’s sort of about this demon of the end of the world, this character that’s like the Voldemort of climate change. She’s relishing the end of the world, and it’s an album about how great f*cking climate change is.”

