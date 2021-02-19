Though 2020 was a brutal year in a lot of ways, fans of both Haim and Taylor Swift received a bounty of new music. Each of these artists, who have been known for their friendship in the past, managed to produce their best work in years during a trying time, and Haim’s Women In Music Pt. III is widely considered to be one of the best records of the year (hello Album Of The Year Grammy nom), as well as the greatest album the band has ever produced. Then there’s Taylor’s pair of world-stopping forays into indie, Folklore and Evermore, the latter of which Haim themselves joined her on for the full-on country murder ballad, “No Body, No Crime.”

Well, perhaps given the overwhelmingly positive response to these two folk-pop forces coming together, they decided to do it again. Teasing a remix of one of WIMP‘s best tracks, “Gasoline,” first with a cryptic Twitter photo and then via a TikTok preview yesterday, it’s officially confirmed that Taylor is hopping on the track. In an Instagram video earlier today, Haim let fans get an even longer preview, and announced the remix would be dropping today. Now it’s here, and you can listen to it below. Guess 2021 is going to be a bountiful year, too.

