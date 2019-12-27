Halsey Guests On A Surprise New EP From Bring Me The Horizon

Bring Me The Horizon began its life as a deathcore and metalcore group, but recently, the band has branched out stylistically and experimented with different types of sounds. That means they’ve been able to bring new sort of collaborators into the fold, like on their surprise new EP, which features Halsey on “¿.” Halsey provides vocals on the catchy and abrasive electronic track.

The full title of the EP, by the way, is Music to listen to~dance to~blaze to~pray to~feed to~sleep to~talk to~grind to~trip to~breath to~help to~hurt to~scroll to~roll to~love to~hate to~learn Too~plot to~play to~be to~feel to~breed to~sweat to~dream to~hide to~live to~die to~GO TO.

This meet-up isn’t entirely unexpected, as Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes previously shared a photo of himself with Halsey.

Halsey also addressed the collaboration in a recent Instagram Live video, saying when asked about it, “It’s not on this album, but there’s two — well technically ‘two’ things. ‘One’ and then something else that are coming out not on my album—for something else with Bring Me The Horizon. And then I have another collaboration with another friend of mine that’s coming out this year too, and I’m putting out so much music next year.”

This isn’t the first time this year Bring Me The Horizon has sought the assistance of artists from outside of rock and metalcore: Their album from January, Amo, includes a Grimes feature on “Nihilist Blues.”

Listen to “¿” above.