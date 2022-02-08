All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

This week in pop music saw the return of some buzzing pop artists. Rosalia fired off an empowering tune, Tate McRae turned envy into a banger with a new single, and New Zealand pop star Benee shared a breezy new track. Each week, Uproxx rounds up the best new pop releases. Listen up.

Rosalia — “Saoko” After officially announcing her Motomami album with a nearly nude photo of her as cover art, Rosalia shared the rhythmic single “Saoko.” Flexing her clever lyrics and pumped-up beats, “Saoko” gives Rosalia fans a taste of the dynamic and innovative songs they can expect to hear on her upcoming project. Tate McRae — “She’s All I Wanna Be” Certifying her pop star status, Tate McRae returns with the fired-up single “She’s All I Wanna Be.” The track is about the all-too-familiar feelings of jealousy in a relationship. Over a upbeat tempo, McRae leans on her smokey vocals to sing of comparing herself to another woman who’s “got everything” that she doesn’t have, like a perfect smile, a big house, and a nice car.

Benee — “Beach Boy” Benee’s career may have started with a breakout song on TikTok, but she’s back to flex her songwriting talents with the new track “Beach Boy.” Officially announcing her upcoming project Lychee, “Beach Boy” boasts dreamy chords, catchy refrains, and Benee’s sun-drenched voice. Flume — “Say Nothing” Feat. May-A Grammy-nominated Aussie producer Flume announced his anticipated album Palaces this week, his first full-length project since 2016. To celebrate, the electronic producer teamed up with singer May-A for the tantalizing tune “Say Nothing,” a song that beautify combines May-A’s soaring vocals and Flume’s intricate beat-making. “This song is about feelings of post relationship clarity,” Flume said about the single.

Ali Gatie — “Perfect” After winning fans over with his swooning voice and tender love songs heard on his two previous albums, Ali Gatie is back with the new ballad “Perfect.” The piano-laden song leaves room for Gatie’s endlessly captivating vocals as he sings emotionally-charged lyrics about a less-than-perfect relationship. The single is Gatie’s first of the year and previews the intimate performance he’s expected to deliver at this year’s Coachella. Jim-E Stack, Lucky Daye — “Next To Me” After captivating audiences with his fun production and laundry list of collaborations, Jim-E Stack now teams up with R&B crooner Lucky Daye for the elevated single “Next To Me.” Both chilled and invigorating, “Next To Me” perfectly combines Daye’s honeyed vocals with Stack’s ornate production to craft a captivating collaboration.

Sofi Tukker — “Original Sin” Duo Sofi Tukker bring their refreshing pop sound to the new track “Original Sin,” officially announcing the sophomore album Wet Tennis. The single features a bouncy beat and wildly catchy verses about the importance of staying true to yourself. Describing the song, the duo say it’s meant to be an anthem for letting your freak flag fly. “It says: we aren’t meant to be saints. We aren’t born sinners,” Sofi Tukker said. “We’re just a bunch of freaks who make mistakes and keep trying to do our best.” Yeule — “Bites On My Neck” Innovative pop singer Yeule officially released their album Glitch Princess this week, showing off their ability to write deliriously catchy music. The song “Bites On My Neck” is emblematic of Yeule’s artistry, combining buzzing synths and breathy vocals for an intriguing tune that leaves you wanting more.