Here Is Troye Sivan’s ‘Something To Give Each Other Tour’ Setlist

On Wednesday, May 29, Troye Sivan opened his Something To Give Each Other Tour with a bang — making out with one of his dancers during “Rush” and performing “Supernatural” for the first time live. It’s possible that Sivan is using his solo headlining European and UK tour as an appetizer and dry run for his co-headlining Sweat tour with Charli XCX, a North American trek set for this September and October.

Check out Sivan’s full Something To Give Each Other Tour setlist — as chronicled on setlist.fm by fans in attendance at Coliseu Dos Recreios in Lisbon, Portugal — below, and find all of Sivan’s upcoming tour dates here.