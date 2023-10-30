Are Jeremy Allen White And Rosalía Dating?

The Bear actor Jeremy Allen White is making headlines today after being spotted shopping with Rosalía, sparking some new dating rumors online about the two. According to TMZ, the two were photographed at a farmers market in Los Angeles on Sunday, as White carried a large set of flowers while walking alongside her.

In other photos, Rosalía carried a single flower, and White took a smoke break on the sidewalk. The news follows the two being previously spotted out on a movie date just a few days ago, according to the Deux U podcast via Hola!. Those around LA also saw the two getting dinner together later that night.

However, their relationship status is yet to be confirmed.

Back in August, White was spotted kissing actress Ashley Moore as he is divorcing his wife, Addison Timlin. As for Rosalía, she ended her engagement with fellow musician Rauw Alejandro back in July.

“There are thousands of problems that can cause a breakup, but in our case, it was not because of third parties or infidelity,” Alejandro said of their split at the time.

Given that Rosalía and White both ended serious relationships, it very well could’ve led to them connecting over something in common.

Check out the photos here.