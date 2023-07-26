Back in March, Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía confirmed their engagement by way of their video for “Beso,” a single from their joint EP, RR. Alas, their couple goals came to naught. As per People, their relationship, which ran some three years, apparently ended long before it became public knowledge earlier this week.

“Sources say that despite the love and respect the singers have for one another, they have both agreed to end their engagement,” the publication relayed.

Meanwhile, unverified allegations that Alejandro was unfaithful to Rosalía have begun circulating. Alejandro addressed the situation with a lengthy Instagram Story on Wednesday, July 26, explaining that he would prefer not to speak publicly on such a private matter but felt compelled to dismiss any false rumors of infidelity “out of respect” for Rosalía, their families, and all they’d been through together.

Translated roughly from Spanish to English, Alejandro confirmed his and Rosalía’s engagement ended “a few months ago” and acknowledged “there are thousands of problems that can cause a breakup, but in our case, it was not because of third parties or infidelity.”

Rosalía has yet to publicly comment.

You can read Alejandro’s full statement in the screengrab below.