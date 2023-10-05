Mr. The Bear himself Jeremy Allen White might have wrapped up season two of the hit culinary horror-drama (it’s too scary for some of us who are afraid of fine dining), but he’s just getting ready to promote his next project, the wrestling drama The Iron Claw. The movie was given the all-clear to go ahead after reaching an interim agreement with SAG-AFTRA, which means the A24 film is all set to hit theaters this winter. Here is everything we know so far about the upcoming film, which is based on a very real family.

Plot The film will chronicle the infamous Von Erich family of wrestlers and their tragic story. Fritz Von Erich became an AWA Heavyweight Champion in the 60s before having six (!!!) boys–five of whom became (or attempted to become) professional wrestlers throughout the 80s. While the bunch became successful inside the ring, the family suffered a series of tragic losses and accidents, and were often dubbed as “cursed.” Cast Zac Efron will star as Kevin, the eldest Von Erich brother. Harris Dickinson will portray David Von Erich, while Jeremy Allen White will take on Kerry Von Erich, and Holt McCallany will portray the father Frtiz. Lily James, Maura Tierney, Stanley Simons and Maxwell Jacob Friedman also star. Release Date The movie is set to hit theaters on December 22, 2023. As with other A24 films, it is expected to debut on streaming after a theatrical release, and potentially on Paramount+.