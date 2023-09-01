Yesterday (August 31) brought some major Taylor Swift news: A The Eras Tour concert film is heading to theaters. Naturally, demand for tickets is going to be high, and AMC prepared for that by bolstering their ticketing system so it’d be able to “handle more than five times the largest influx of ticket-buying traffic the company has ever experienced before.” It turns out they were right about demand, as Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour broke the movie theater chain’s record.

According to an AMC press release shared today, broke the record for “ticket sales for a single title on one day at AMC.” It brought in $26 million in ticket sales revenue, while the previous record holder, Spider-Man: No Way Home, came in at $16.9 million in 2021. Furthermore, Swift’s film also broke “the first-day, 24-hour ticket sales revenue record at AMC” in just three hours, a record that was also previously held by Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Because of how popular the film is already proving to be, AMC is adding additional showtimes “to increase capacity where necessary and available,” and the film “will play at least four showtimes per day on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, at every AMC theatre location in the United States.”

Fandango has some similar news: Per a press release shared today, the film broke the platform’s best first-day ticket sales record for 2023, and is among the ten all-time best first-day pre-sellers.

Learn more about how to get tickets here.