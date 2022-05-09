It seems like Olivia Rodrigo just can’t miss as of late. The 19-year-old took home three Grammys at this year’s event, she’s popular among the masses, and now she’s blazing multiple stages on tour supporting her debut album Sour. Portland attendees were treated to a Veruca Salt and Avril Lavigne cover, only for Rodrigo to then bring Lavigne out to sing “Complicated” at her Toronto tour stop.

This past Friday in Philadelphia, the California native tried her hand at No Doubt’s 1995 record “Just A Girl” and the crowd seemed pleased. She moved back and forth across the stage with passion as she belted the lyrics over the backing of her band.

Olivia Rodrigo got her start in entertainment on television, appearing in Bizaardvark and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. From there, she released her debut single “Drivers License” in 2020, which broke many records and is one of the best-selling songs of 2021. Her debut album Sour was a global chart-topper, earning her a Brit Award and three Grammys, most notably Best New Artist. Time named her 2021’s Entertainer Of The Year and Billboard selected her as 2022’s Woman Of The Year. Needless to say, life has been anything but sour for the artist.

Watch the No Doubt cover above.