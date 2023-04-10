Upon the February release of her record-breaking album, Mañana Será Bonito, Karol G explained its meaning to Uproxx.
“I started this album writing very dark songs. Very sad songs. Talking literally about all of the sadness that I had while trying to be strong in front of the world because I didn’t want people to see that vulnerable side of myself,” she said, in part. “From one moment to the next, I wrote songs that were happier. I could write songs about love again finally. I was very hard on myself during that process, having that ‘Bichota’ brand where I couldn’t feel bad or sad. I always had to be strong. I had to recognize that I can be very strong being ‘La Bichota,’ but I’m also human and I get hurt too.”
Karol G showed her vulnerable side last week when she spoke out against how she looks on the cover of GQ Mexico.
Karol G calls out GQ Mexico for photoshopping her face and body:
“My face does not look like this, my body does not look like that and I feel very happy and comfortable with how I look naturally.” pic.twitter.com/yFdx8nxzyT
“Today my GQ Magazine cover was made public, a cover with an image that DOES NOT represent me,” Karol G wrote on Instagram (translated from Spanish to English). “My face does not look like this, my body does not look like that and I feel very happy and comfortable with how I look naturally.”
Karol G was met with a wave of support including from Jamie Lee Curtis over the weekend. The legendary actress (and recent Oscar winner) posted Karol G’s GQ Mexico cover and quoted it alongside her own caption.
“I’m so happy that @karolg is bringing awareness to an issue I have been concerned about for a long time,” Curtis wrote. “We are human beings. We are not AI and this genocide against what is naturally beautiful is alarming and needs to be talked about. There are a few people being very vocal like @_justinebateman_ and @andiemacdowell and myself and I’m very encouraged that a younger person is joining the chorus of disapproval. The cosmeceutical industrial complex wants you to look in the mirror and hate yourself and then buy their bullsh*t.”
Luckily, we get to see Karol G in all her unedited glory as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this upcoming Saturday, April 15.