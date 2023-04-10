Upon the February release of her record-breaking album, Mañana Será Bonito, Karol G explained its meaning to Uproxx.

“I started this album writing very dark songs. Very sad songs. Talking literally about all of the sadness that I had while trying to be strong in front of the world because I didn’t want people to see that vulnerable side of myself,” she said, in part. “From one moment to the next, I wrote songs that were happier. I could write songs about love again finally. I was very hard on myself during that process, having that ‘Bichota’ brand where I couldn’t feel bad or sad. I always had to be strong. I had to recognize that I can be very strong being ‘La Bichota,’ but I’m also human and I get hurt too.”

Karol G showed her vulnerable side last week when she spoke out against how she looks on the cover of GQ Mexico.

Karol G calls out GQ Mexico for photoshopping her face and body: “My face does not look like this, my body does not look like that and I feel very happy and comfortable with how I look naturally.” pic.twitter.com/yFdx8nxzyT — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 6, 2023

“Today my GQ Magazine cover was made public, a cover with an image that DOES NOT represent me,” Karol G wrote on Instagram (translated from Spanish to English). “My face does not look like this, my body does not look like that and I feel very happy and comfortable with how I look naturally.”