Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck haven’t reached Will and Jada levels of “we know far too much about these people,” but they’re getting there. A song on J-Lo’s ninth studio album and first in 10 years, This Is Me… Now, is unmistakably about her Dunkin’-loving husband — and their sex life.

“Greatest Love Story Never Told” (you can listen to the song below) begins with Lopez referencing her and Affleck’s on again, off again, on again romance: “Different roads, two lost souls / Never thought we’d find our way back / Could’ve lost what matters most / How could I live with that?” Then things get racy: “Missing your body climbing on top of me, slippin’ inside of me / Way that I ride it, bodies aligning, look at our timing / Forget about the world when we’re alone / Only thing that ever felt, felt like home.”

Anyone who has seen Gone Girl knows what “it” is.

While Ben obviously served as a major inspo on the new album, he also got involved personally — lending some background vocals for “Not Going Anywhere.” Yep, he’s credited.

Lopez is also releasing a documentary about the album titled The Greatest Love Story Never Told, but Jane Fonda, who appears in the film, thinks maybe she should calm things down by like 10 percent. According to Pajiba, the actress warned Lopez that while she’s rooting for her and Affleck to stay together forever, “it feels too much like you’re trying to prove something instead of just living it. You know, every other photograph is the two of you kissing and the two of you hugging.”

That’s how people felt about Gigli, too, and now it’s part of the Criterion collection. You win this round, Ben and Jen.

