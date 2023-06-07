Romy of The XX is gearing up to drop a solo album. Today (June 7) she took to social media to share a video announcing her long-awaited debut album, Mid Air, which is set to arrive this fall.

In the clip, Romy is seen carrying a test pressing of the album, assuring fans, “it’s real, it exists.”

Ahead of the album, Romy has shared a new song called “Loveher,” a sapphic, dance-ready pop track whose arrival feels more timely than ever during Pride Month.

“Lover, you know when they ask me, I’ll tell them / Won’t be ashamed, no / I can’t wait to tell them / Love her, I love her / I love her, I love her,” she sings on the song’s chorus.

In the teaser clip, she notes that “Loveher” is a “really personal song” for her.

“It was the first song that I made that I felt like this is a song for me to sing,” she explained. “This is a project I wanted to do, and I hope you like it.”

In the song’s accompanying visual, Romy dances under colorful spotlights, coming into her most authentic self.

You can see the video for “Loveher” above and the tracklist and cover art for Mid Air below.

1. “Loveher”

2. “Weightless”

3. “The Sea”

4. “One Last Try”

5. “DMC”

6. “Strong” Feat. Fred Again..

7. “Twice”

8. “Did I”

9. “Mid Air” Feat. Beverly Glenn-Copeland

10. “Enjoy Your Life.”

11. “She’s On My Mind”

Mid Air is out 9/8 via Young. Find more information here.