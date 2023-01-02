Finally. After years of waiting, it’s finally happening.

Blackpink’s Jisoo is set to make her solo debut some time this year, making her the last member to release a solo project. According to a report from Naver earlier today (January 2), Blackpink‘s label, YG Entertainment, revealed the singer-actress has been working on her album since last year.

“BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is currently working hard on recording her solo album,” YG Entertainment said, in a translated statement provided by Soompi. “While carrying out a busy world tour schedule since last year, she finished the album jacket photo shoot and worked on music production whenever she got the time in order to keep the promise with fans. She will greet [fans] soon with good news.”

The news confirming Jisoo’s solo debut comes hours before her birthday (January 3), where the eldest member of Blackpink opened up her own Youtube Channel called Happy Jisoo 103% but ultimately translates to “happiness index 103%” if the Korean title is taken literally.

To celebrate the opening of her YouTube channel (and her birthday), Jisoo posted her London vlog during the group’s time in the English city while on their Born Pink World Tour. Under the description of the video, it is stated that all proceeds mades from Happy Jisoo 103% will be donated.