Aside from his accomplishments in music, Lewis Capaldi is also one of the most delightful personalities in the game. That made him a perfect Hot Ones guest on today’s (July 6) new episode, and it turns out he’s a genuine, major fan of the show. That came up several times in the video, including when he re-created the series’ most iconic moment: the Paul Rudd “look at us” meme.

After Capaldi did his plugs and the show was over (after struggling through some of the sauces), Capaldi and Sean Evans were still sitting at their tables as Capaldi downed a bunch of lemonade. After a giant gulp, Capaldi raised his bottle and threw out a, “Hey: look at us.” Evans laughed and played his role, coming back with, “Who would have thought?” Capaldi, his mouth full of drink, managed to murmur something in the cadence of Rudd’s classic, “Not me!”

During the plugs, after promoting his new album, he took a shot at DJ Khaled, who infamously tapped out after eating just two wings in his 2015 episode. Capaldi said, “DJ Khaled: if you’re out there…,” then he stuck two middle fingers in the air and continued, “…eat my sh*t.”

Check out Capaldi’s full Hot Ones episode above.