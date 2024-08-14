Last month, BigHit Music teased that BTS star Jung Kook would release Jung Kook: I Am Still. The extent of the information provided was, “Coming Soon to Cinemas!”

On Wednesday, August 14, BigHit confirmed that Jung Kook: I Am Still, Jung Kook’s “first official documentary,” will premiere in cinemas worldwide on September 18. The documentary was directed by Junsoo Park, a frequent BTS collaborator.

Billboard posted a video showing Jung Kook announcing the news.

“The film presents exclusive never-before-seen footage and interviews, alongside electrifying live performances that delve into the creative process, unwavering work ethic, and unique challenges faced by a global superstar,” a press release stated, as per Variety. “It offers viewers an intimate look into the journey behind his solo debut that showcased the pinnacle of Jung Kook’s artistry and catapulted him to a global popstar.”

Variety additionally relayed that Big Hit delineated the documentary’s timeline as “beginning around the time Jung Kook released ‘Seven,’ a song featuring the American rapper Latto, in a lead-up to his first solo album, Golden.”

“Seven” dropped in July 2023, and Jung Kook released Golden last November. The album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

As a group, BTS has been on hiatus since announcing mandated South Korean military service in October 2022.