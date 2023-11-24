If Jung Kook’s “3D” single couldn’t get any more juicy, the BTS member has found a new way to build on the fantasy. In the original recording, Jung Kook partnered with Jack Harlow, but he aimed for an unexpected pop crossover on the remix. With his project, Golden, Jung Kook has secured his place in K-pop, so now he’s looking to dominate pop music with the help of the genre’s titan Justin Timberlake.

The pair come together for a glitzy mashup that no one saw coming. Timberlake added his sultry flair to the already irresistible track.

“Jung and JT on the main now / You can still find me in a drop-top / With the top down, but I got so many lanes now / And when I put it into six, and it clicks / All the tricks got you goin’ insane now, uh / I’ll reach through the screen, feel my touch, top up / While I’m watchin’ you rain down / Come with me, I’ll just call up the plane now / Now, let me fly you out to Seoul, Korea / I just wanna get into your soul like Aretha / I got the volume when you wanna get the beat up / ‘Cause it’s like 3D when we meet u,” sings Timberlake.

Listen to the “3D (Remix)” below.

