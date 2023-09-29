Jung Kook has another hit on his hands. Tonight (September 29), the BTS singer dropped a new solo track — “3D” with Jack Harlow.

On “3D,” Jung finds himself intrigued by a new woman and hopes to get to know her in every way. Over a groovy, rhythmic R&B-inspired beat produced by BloodPop and David Steward, Jung delivers silky vocals, continuing the smooth, captivating story he began with Latto in “Seven” — his debut solo single he released this past July.

“So if you’re ready / And if you’ll let me / I wanna see it / In motion / In 3D,” sings Jung on the song’s chorus, channeling the likes of early aughts Justin Timberlake and Pharrell Williams.

Harlow, who was missing from the radio and TikTok stratosphere for a bit this past summer, reminds us that he hasn’t gone anywhere. On his verse, he maintains confidence in the status he gained over the past year as both a superstar and a ladies’ man.

“Take a chick off one look / And when they get took, they don’t ever get untook,” raps Harlow on his verse.

So far, Jung is two-for-two in his solo run, demonstrating his ability as a global hitmaker as he continues to experiment with his sound.

You can see the video for “3D” above.

