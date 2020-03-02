Justin Bieber’s comeback record Changes arrived in February after a near-five-year hiatus. Following the release of his “Intentions” video with Quavo, a chilly visual accompanying his album’s title track, and the YouTube docuseries Seasons, Bieber has released two videos at the same time. Bieber’s “All Around Me” and “Habitual” videos feature talented dancers and expressive choreography.

Directed by Nick DeMoura and Phillip Chbeeb, the “All Around Me” video features one couple fighting obstacles to stay together. The duo moves around each other while the walls around them close in and bring the couple closer together. Bieber’s “Habitual” video similarly features dancers, but this time in a group. Several pairs maneuver through a warehouse before joining together for a synchronized number.

Ahead of the videos’ releases, Bieber opened up about his musical hiatus to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. The singer said he regained his confidence after sharing the Coachella stage with Ariana Grande in 2019. “I was dealing with a lot of fear… just even the process. What am I going to talk about again? Is it going to be received?” Bieber said. “I seen the reaction of how people reacted when I went on the stage. Just kind of reminded me, ‘Oh, this is what I do. This is what I’m good at.’”

Watch the “All Around Me” video above and the “Habitual” video below.

