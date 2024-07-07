Justin Bieber made a surprise cameo at Coachella 2024. But the “One Less Lonely Girl” singer was notably missing from other major stages, including Usher’s Super Bowl Halftime Show set, despite being in town.

According to Lil Jon, Bieber just wasn’t ready for the bright lights back in February. However, yesterday (July 6), Bieber was more than prepared to return to the stage to help Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant celebrate their pre-wedding festivities.

Bieber put one of his first solo shows for the billionaire couple since canceling his Justice World Tour in 2023 due to medical complications. Well, if Ambani could get Rihanna to temporarily return from her musical hiatus, Bieber should not have been that difficult—especially considering that he has been slowly returning to the limelight.

Based on clips of the show shared to TikTok, Bieber performed a mixture of his biggest hits, as well as his guest verse on Wizkid’s smash song “Essence (Remix).”

According to Page Six, Justin Bieber’s performance costed the couple a pretty penny. The outlet alleges Bieber was paid $10 million to entertain the exclusive crowd. As one of Asia’s wealthiest businessmen, Ambani won’t lose any sleep over the booking fee.