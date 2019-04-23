Getty Image

Coachella is a festival built on big moments, and one of the biggest surprises from this year’s second weekend came during Ariana Grande’s set, when she was joined on stage by Justin Bieber. He gave a brief performance, something that has become increasingly uncommon over the past couple years as Bieber has kept himself mostly away from the public eye. During his time on stage, he said, “This is my first time on stage in like two years. So I had to get my groove back, I had to get my swag back on, you know what I’m saying? Thank you so much Coachella, thank you so much to Ariana Grande. And by the way: album coming soon.”

It turns out that “soon” may not have been the right word to use there: TMZ reports that “sources close to the situation” say that Bieber jumped the gun with his impromptu announcement, because it will apparently be about another year until Bieber drops a new album. The good news, though, is that Bieber has been working on new music, and that he seems eager to put it out there.

Bieber’s Coachella announcement came shortly after he suggested he might be taking some time away from music, saying, “Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health.”