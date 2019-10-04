Justin Bieber Tells PETA To ‘Suck It’ After They Criticized His Exotic Cat Purchase

Ahead of his recent wedding, Justin Bieber spent $35,000 on a pair of Savannah kittens, which he has named Sushi and Tuna. The breed is considered part-exotic, as it is a cross between an Exotic African Serval and a domesticated house cat. Bieber’s purchase has since prompted criticism from PETA, who recently told People in a statement, “Baby, baby, baby, nooooooo. Justin Bieber could inspire his fans around the world to save a life by adopting a cat from a local animal shelter — rather than fueling the dangerous demand for hybrid cats, contributing to the animal overpopulation crisis, and proving that when it comes to helping animals, his stance so far is ‘I don’t care.'”

Now Bieber has responded to the animal rights organization, and he is not pleased.

He began by sharing a screenshot of an article about PETA’s backlash on his Instagram story, and wrote on top of it, “PETA can suck it.” In his next pair of text-only Instagram stories, he wrote, “PETA go focus on real problems. Like poaching, and animal brutality. Ur tripping because I want a specific kind of cat? U weren’t tripping when I got my dog Oscar and he wasn’t a rescue.. every pet we get must be a rescue? I believe in adopting rescues but also think there are preferences and that’s what breeders are for. PETA go help with all of the plastic in the ocean, and leave my beautiful cats alone.” He also tagged the Instagram account he recently created for the cats, @kittysushiandtuna.

Musically, Bieber has kept mostly quiet in 2019, although he was featured on two high-profile releases: He teamed up with Ed Sheeran for “I Don’t Care,” and he also hopped on a remix of Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy.”

