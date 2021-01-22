Justin Bieber Told Fans He’s ‘Finishing This Album’

According to an eagle eyed screenshotter at Pop Crave, Justin Bieber shared an update on more new music on his Instagram story. “Finishing this album. Stay tuned,” the pop star wrote briefly, along with an image of himself singing into a recording mic.

https://twitter.com/PopCrave/status/1352399067893161992/photo/2

It’s both surprising and not surprising that the singer is almost done with a new record. On the one hand, it is surprising because he only just released an album, Changes, last spring, and usually he takes several years in between official projects. The gap was five years between Changes in 2020 and Purpose in 2015.

Then again, it’s not surprising because no one can go on tour right now, so lots of artists have been very prolific and had time to hit the studio — Taylor Swift, we’re looking at you — and we know that Bieber has been doing that because he released a slew of new singles last year. “Holy” with Chance The Rapper dropped last September, “Lonely” with Benny Blanco came in October and “Monster” with Shawn Mendes hit in late November, though it’s unclear if the latter would appear on a new Justin album because it was ostensibly for Shawn’s album Wonder.

Justin dropped latest new song “Anyone” on New Year’s Day. All of the new singles have all been well-received, so let’s hope this new album really does open a new chapter for the pop icon.