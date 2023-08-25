SZA has been teasing her video for the SOS track “Snooze.” The anticipation is high considering her epic video for her hit “Kill Bill,” packed with action and melodrama. It even had a cameo from Vivica A. Fox, who appeared in the iconic film of the same title.

The “Snooze” video does not disappoint. It flashes through different scenes of her with an array of lovers, one of them being Justin Bieber. There’s also Woody McClain, Young Mazino, and Benny Blanco. There’s a lot of cuddling, and one lover even eats french fries off of her bottom. There are some fights, and Bieber smokes a lot of weed. At one point, she seduces a robot, which was previously teased in a clip.

About appearing in the “Kill Bill” video, Fox said, “When I got it, I was surprised, to be honest with you. Cause they called… [It] took them five days to finally decide that they were going to hire me, ’cause I think they wanted Uma Thurman.”

“But when you think about it, it’s a little bit more fitting for SZA and Vivica to be together because we’re both African American women, and when it came out, people just ran with it,” she continued. “They were like, ‘They’re going to make Kill Bill 3, finally.’ Because people have been waiting for Kill Bill 3 for such a long time and see my daughter get revenge on Uma.”

Watch the video for “Snooze” above.