Late last year, Justin Timberlake was in the headlines because Britney Spears wrote some troubling allegations about their decades-old relationship in her memoir. To start this year, Timberlake made his musical return with “Selfish” and “Sanctified,” two singles he performed on the latest SNL, from the forthcoming Everything I Thought It Was, his first album since 2018, and now, Britney Spears is making headlines for reacting to Timberlake’s new music.

Yeah, it’s confusing. Let’s unpack it.

“I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book,” Spears captioned an Instagram video of Timberlake appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, as per Variety because Spears’ Instagram is now private. “If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry. I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake’s new song ‘Selfish.’ It is soo good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy together I laugh so hard ??? Ps ‘Sanctified’ is wow too.”

In her memoir, The Woman In Me, Spears claimed the she was pregnant with Timberlake’s child before having an abortion, and that Timberlake cheated on her with another celebrity.

Timberlake has not publicly commented on anything from Spears’ memoir, though he did seemingly confirm all of it had been on his radar while performing in Las Vegas last month — saying “no disrespect” before singing “Cry Me A River,” his hit song long been associated with his split from Spears in the early 2000s.

Over the weekend, before Spears’ co-signed Timberlake’s new music, Britney Spears fans trolled Timberlake by sending Spears’ 2011 song, also titled “Selfish,” to No. 1 on iTunes.