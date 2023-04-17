What Was Kali Uchis’ Coachella Setlist For 2023?

Kali Uchis made her presence known in India, California for the first weekend of Coachella 2023, still riding the high from the March release of her third studio album, Red Moon In Venus.

On Friday, April 14, Uchis joined Kaytranada’s set to perform “10%,” which was just the appetizer for Uchis’ own set on Sunday, April 16.

As reviewed by Uproxx, “Kali Uchis was also a highlight of the day. She opened her main stage set with her viral song ‘Telepatía‘ before bringing Tyler The Creator out for their joint track ‘See You Again.’ Omar Apollo was next to grace the stage, delivering their recent collab ‘Worth The Wait.’ Then, Don Toliver — Uchi’s boyfriend — appeared to sing his verse in ‘Fantasy.’

See exactly how Uchis’ set played out below, courtesy of setlist.fm.

1. “Telepatía”

2. “See You Again” (with Tyler The Creator)

3. “Get You” (Daniel Caesar cover)

4. “Worth The Wait” (with Omar Apollo)

5. “Fantasy” (with Don Toliver)

6. “10%”

7. “Melting”

8. “Rica Y Apretadita” (El General cover)

9. “Salvaje”

10. “Tattoo” (Unreleased)

11. “Papi Chulo” (Lorna cover)

12. “Fue Mejor”

13. “Dead To Me”

14. “Moonlight”

15. “La Diabla”

16. No Hay Ley”

17. “Sad Girlz Luv Money” (Amaarae cover)

18. “Not Too Late”

19. “Hasta Cuando”

20. “I Wish You Roses”

21. “After The Storm”

