Muna Announce A 2023 North American Tour With Nova Twins

Muna are set to have a massive 2023. After releasing their self-titled album last year, they’ll be heading out on the road opening for the one and only Taylor Swift on her in-demand Eras Tour as well as Lorde on her Solar Power tour.

Today, the band announced their own headlining tour dates scattered throughout the stints. They’ll be bringing Nova Twins to open. It’ll kick off in Seattle, WA in April and end in Manchester, TN in June.

Check out all of their upcoming tour dates below.

03/05 — Sydney, Australia @ Sydney World Pride

03/08 — Brisbane, Australia @ Riverstage #

03/10 — Melbourne, Australia @ SMMB #

03/11 — Melbourne, Australia @ SMMB #

03/13 — Sydney, Australia @ Aware Super Theatre #

03/14 — Sydney, Australia @ Aware Super Theatre #

03/16 — Adelaide, Australia @ Adelaide Festival

03/31 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium ^

04/14 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

04/17 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo *

04/19 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield *

04/21 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

04/26 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater *

04/28 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle *

04/29 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore *

04/30 — Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium ^

05/05 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met *

05/06 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner *

05/08 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5 *

05/12 — Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem *

05/13 — Harrisburg, PA @ XL At Harrisburg University *

05/14 — Toronto, Ontario @ History *

05/16 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed *

05/17 — Saint Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre *

05/19 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom *

06/04 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field ^

06/16 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival

06/30 — Cincinnati, OH @ Paycor Stadium ^

07/01 — Cincinnati, OH @ Paycor Stadium ^

07/08 — Kansas City, MO @ GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium ^

07/14 — Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High ^

07/15 — Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High ^

08/25 — Leeds, England @ Leeds Festival

08/27 — Reading, England @ Reading Festival

^ with Taylor Swift

# with Lorde

* with Nova Twins

Find ticket information here.