Kyle MacLachlan’s Perfect Olivia Rodrigo Cosplay Is A Deja Vu Moment

It’s no secret Olivia Rodrigo has taken the world by storm with her new music. After her debut single “Drivers License” hovered at No. 1 for eight weeks, her full-length album Sour made her the first musician in history to have three tracks from a debut project in the Billboard 100 chart’s top ten. Fans and celebrities alike have been showing Rodrigo’s music some major love and Kyle MacLachlan is now no exception.

Despite being in his 60’s, MacLachlan is privy to the latest pop culture trends. He made that clear with his latest social media post, which pays homage to Rodrigo’s Sour album with the perfect cosplay. The actor shared a picture of himself edited to be covered with the same stickers seen on Rodrigo’s cover art. “Feeling inspired by @oliviarodrigo,” he wrote in the caption.

This isn’t the first time MacLachlan made it clear he’s a fan of Rodrigo’s music. When “Drivers License” first dominated charts in January, the actor posted a TikTok of his famed Twin Peaks character Dale Cooper driving around to a snippet of the song.

MacLachlan’s Rodrigo cosign makes him the latest actor to give Rodrigo a nod following Zooey Deschanel, who recently shared a throwback New Girl clip which featured the young singer. “Real footage of Olivia Rodrigo crediting me for inspiring her number #1 album,” Deschanel wrote alongside the clip.