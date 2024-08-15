Rumors swirled around Lady Gaga performing at the 2024 Paris Olympics for weeks before Gaga indeed dazzled the July 26 opening ceremony. History repeated itself this week, as Gaga just confirmed a rumor about her and Bruno Mars.

On Thursday, August 15, Gaga announced that she and Mars will release “Die With A Smile.” She wrote on Instagram, “WHILE YOU WAIT TILL LG7… ‘DIE WITH A SMILE’ a duet with @brunomars [heart on fire emoji] Song and video out tonight at 9 p.m. PT.”

The “Die With A Smile” single cover art is very country coded. Gaga and Mars don matching light blue and red outfits, with Mars wearing a white cowboy hat.

On Tuesday, August 13, Gaga had posted a video showing her playing the piano while wearing a Bruno Mars graphic tee. Then, Mars posted a photo showing him wearing a Lady Gaga graphic tee the following day.

As for Gaga invoking LG7, Gaga confirmed her seventh studio album would be released in the near future when her Chromatica Ball concert film ended with “LG7 GAGA RETURNS” flashing across the screen.

While in Paris for the Olympics, Gaga emerged from the roof of her car to preview snippets of songs from the album for fans on the streets.