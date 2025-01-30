Typically, when a Madame Tussauds wax figure goes viral, it’s because it looks nothing like the person being depicted. That is not the case with the Lady Gaga replica in London. It bears such a strong resemblance to the “Die With A Smile” singer that when I first saw a photo, I thought it was Mother Monster herself. But nope, it’s Gaga at the 2022 Grammys, immortalized in wax form.

You can see Gaga at Madame Tussauds London here.

“Lady Gaga has owned the spotlight for decades across music, fashion, and most recently, film, so we wanted to create a show-stopping look to reflect her iconic status and flair for reinvention,” Madame Tussauds London general manager Steve Blackburn said in a statement. “In time for this year’s awards season, we wanted the multi-talented superstar to accompany our host of other celebrities in the Awards Party zone. It is here where Little Monsters and other fans across the world can now become ‘Paparazzi’ themselves and join our brand-new Lady Gaga figure on the red carpet.”

Based on reactions online, the Little Monsters will be there. “Isn’t this their best one? whoever did this needs a raise,” one person wrote, while another added, “This might be the most realistic one I have seen so far, if I had been told it was just a pic of her I would have believed it 100%.”

More Gaga fans shared their thoughts: “For the first time, they got it right.” “This is giving old hollywood im stanning.” “This has to be the most perfect figure they’ve created by far… wow.” Simply put, it’s “flawless.”

The wax figure goes on display on February 3, a day after the 2025 Grammys. Gaga is up for Song Of The Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.