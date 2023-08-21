Lana Del Rey has developed a reputation for casually touring through chain restaurants, from Waffle House to Texas Roadhouse, and she was most recently spotted at a 7-Eleven in New Jersey after attending the wedding of Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley (as circulated by Pop Crave).

Fans won’t have to wish for a chance encounter with Del Rey come this fall, as the multi-platinum-certified artist announced a 10-date US tour on Monday morning (August 21).

Per Variety, Del Rey’s Live Nation-produced trek will begin on September 14 at FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin, Tennessee and wrap on October 5 at Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, West Virginia. Tickets will go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, August 25 via Live Nation. Del Rey’s official website has yet to be updated to reflect these dates as of this writing, but more information can be found on Del Rey’s Live Nation artist page.

In March, Del Rey released her Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd album, which Uproxx’s Indiecast reviewed.

See Del Rey’s upcoming US tour dates below.

09/14 — Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater

09/17 — Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

09/19 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

09/21 — Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater

09/23 — West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

09/25 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

09/27 — Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater

09/29 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

10/03 — Pittsburgh, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

10/05 — Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum