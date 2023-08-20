Sorry ladies, Bleachers’ frontman Jack Antonoff is officially off the market. According to Daily Mail, the “91” musician and Maid actress Margaret Qualley tied the knot earlier this evening (August 19).

The couple initially took their relationship to the next level in May 2022 when Antonoff popped the question. Since then, they have remained relatively tight-lipped about their budding romance, only sharing adorable selfies occasionally. But as two public figures, every so often, fans would uncover clues about their love story, including where their intimate ceremony would be held. After fans of Antonoff’s longtime friend and frequent collaborator, Taylor Swift, swarmed the Long Beach, New Jersey, rehearsal dinner venue, it was only a matter of time before the paparazzi captured images of guests as they arrived for their big day.

In the gallery of images secured by Daily Mail, Swift wasn’t the only notable celebrity in attendance. Fellow musician Lana Del Rey, model Cara Delevinge, and Qualley’s mother, actress Andie Macdowell were in attendance. Page Six even reports that Real Housewives of New York City star Jenna Lyons was sure to bare witness to Antonoff and Qualley’s magical night.

While in the eyes of outsiders, New Jersey may not be on the top of the destination wedding spot but for Anotonoff, it carries sentimental meaning given that the entertainer hails from Bergenfield township.