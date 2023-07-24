Lana Del Rey made waves last week, not for new music or a tour announcement or something like that, but for popping up and working, with a name tag and everything, at a Waffle House restaurant in Alabama. Well, Del Rey didn’t stop her chain restaurant tour there, as now she’s been spotted at a Texas Roadhouse location reportedly in Florence, Alabama.

Group photos of Del Rey with the restaurant staff, as well as selfies with some individual employees, have surfaced on social media. One Twitter (X, rather) user joked, “Lana Del Rey has allegedly been hired at a Texas Roadhouse in Florence, Alabama after being reportedly fired for vaping too much during her Waffle House shift.”

Lana Del Rey at Texas Roadhouse pic.twitter.com/G5gjIAM3pE — LDR Crave (@LDRCRAVE) July 24, 2023

Lana and the Texas Roadhouse employees are so CUTE! pic.twitter.com/4wRMLMlXYL — Pluto (@PlutooDelRey) July 24, 2023

AL.com looked into why Del Rey’s been spending time in Alabama recently, and a fan who met Del Rey told them, “She told me she was visiting family in the Florence area, and I want to say it was on her sister’s husband’s side, but I could be wrong.”

The publication also summarized, “First, she was in Birmingham at a nail salon and, reportedly, a Starbucks. Tuesday night, Del Rey was spotted out and about while dining at a pizza place in downtown Florence. Thursday, she turned up at a local Waffle House, donning one of the restaurant’s waitress uniforms and pulling a lunch shift.” The outlet also contacted two local recording studios to see if Del Rey had been recording there and were told that she wasn’t.