Earlier this year, the Jonas Brothers showed love to Waffle House with their song named after the beloved breakfast chain: “No, don’t get stressed, it’s gon’ get figured out / Oh, deep conversations at thе Waffle House,” they sing.

Now, another pop act is showing love to Waffle House: the one and only Lana Del Rey. Clips have been circulating of the singer working at the joint and donning an employee name tag behind the counter. She took a photo with a fan as well. This took place in Alabama.

Lana Del Rey spotted working at a Waffle House in Alabama. pic.twitter.com/CLWuvEyazr — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 20, 2023

In an interview earlier this year, she surprised many fans by revealing she shops at TJ Maxx, though it’s because of her dad, Rob Grant. “He’s the only f*cking reason why we get stopped at TJ Maxx,” said Lana. “If I’m with you, then there is zero chance that we’re having a calm day at Marshalls.”

The “Born To Die” performer also made many headlines when she performed at Brazil’s MITA Festival, her first concert in three years, and was vocal about losing her vape on stage. “And also if you see my vape on stage, can you find my vape on stage?” she said. “You did? Where, though? Oh, all the way in the pit?”