Lauren Jauregui Is ‘Scattered’ On An Aching New Single With Vic Mensa

As the members of former girl-group Fifth Harmony slowly but surely begin to launch their solo careers, Lauren Jauregui fans have been patiently waiting. Though Camila Cabello went solo first, and not even her fellow bandmates can deny the star power of Normani — who is riding high off not one but two perfect singles, “Motivation” and “Wild Side” featuring Cardi B — but now it’s Lauren’s turn. After letting fans know back in September that her new project, Prelude, was going to be coming soon.

Earlier this month, she shared a bit more, dropping the magnetic and contemplative “Colors,” and announcing a live show with the streaming platform, Moment House, during which she debuted new music. “Scattered” is a brand new song from Jauregui, and it’s sticking in the jazzy, quieter lane she’s been working in lately. But, it’s different from her past work because this one features a rapper cameo, from none other than Vic Mensa, who knows a thing or two about the jazzy, quiet lane himself. Vic shows up in the middle of Lauren’s dance performance to drop his verse, and his lowkey flow is perfect for her aching single.

Prelude will officially be out on November 5th, so keep an eye out for more new music potentially coming before the release. She also announced a handful of intimate underplay shows following up the EP’s release, check out those dates below.

11/20 — New York, NY @ The Bowery Ballroom

11/22 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

11/23 — Miami, FL @ Club Space – The Ground

12/01 — Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

12/02 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent