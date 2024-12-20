In 2023, three of Lizzo’s former dancers filed a lawsuit accusing her of sexual harassment and fostering a hostile work environment. Although the “Bad Day” singer released a statement denying the allegations, Lizzo hasn’t publicly addressed the ongoing case any further — until now.

Yesterday (December 19), Lizzo spoke out on the uphill legal battle during her appearance on the Baby, This Is Keke Palmer podcast. When asked about the matter by host Keke Palmer, Lizzo emotionally professed she felt “blindsided” and it “deeply hurt.”

“I was literally living in my dream, and then the tour ended, and three ex-dancers just completely, like, blindsided me with a lawsuit,” she said. “I was very deeply hurt because these were three ex-dancers, so they weren’t on the tour. They didn’t, like, finish the tour out with us. But even regardless of that, these were people that I gave opportunities to.”

Lizzo went on to talk about her rapport with the complainants prior to the filing, saying, “These were people that, I liked them and appreciated them as dancers, respected them as dancers. So I was like, what? But then I heard all the other things like sexual harassment, and I was like, they’re trying well, I don’t know what they’re trying to do, but these are the types of things that the media can turn into something that it’s not.”

She closed by doubling down on her claim of innocence, saying, “Let’s be clear, I did nothing wrong.”

In addition to the case with her former dancers, Lizzo was also sued by her ex-wardrobe assistant Asha Daniels, who made similar allegations as the dancers. During the interview, Lizzo echoed reports that she was granted a partial dismissal. However, Daniels’ lawyer Ron Zambrano refuted that in a statement to People.

“The lawsuit is still very active and has not been dismissed,” he said. “The ruling was not for lack of evidence, but rather on procedural jurisdictional grounds. It by no means absolves Lizzo of the egregious claims that occurred on her watch.”