Green Day is currently on the Hella Mega Tour with Weezer and Fall Out Boy. Throughout the tour, Billie Joe Armstrong, Tre Cool, and Mike Dirnt have spared no opportunity to make their political views heard. A backdrop on the stage at one of their recent European shows featured the simple and direct words, “F*ck Ted Cruz!” Now at their London show last night, Armstrong took the opportunity to vent his frustrations at the deteriorating morale in America in the wake of Roe v. Wade’s reversal this week.

“F*ck America. I’m f*cking renouncing my citizenship. I’m f*cking coming here,” he said to the London Stadium crowd, who went into an uproar. “I’ve just had too much f*cking stupid in the world to go back to that miserable, f*cking excuse for a country!,” he continued, before adding that, “Oh, I’m not kidding, you’re going to get a lot of me in the coming days.”

Armstrong’s boiled-over words are a reflection of how a majority of Americans feel after the Supreme Court’s controversial decision to overturn the nearly 50-year-old Roe v. Wade case that federally protect’s a woman’s right to have an abortion. Artists have been making their voices heard in droves, from Phoebe Bridgers leading a “F*ck the Supreme Court’ chant at Glastonbury, to Lizzo pledging to donate $1 million to pro-choice organizations, as well as Taylor Swift’s commenting on how she’s absolutely terrified.

