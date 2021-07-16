Fans of Lorde have waited four long years for the singer to return with a brand new album and finally, they know when that would happen. Next month, she’ll release her third album, Solar Power. Lorde has already released the title track for the project and it’s one that’s built additional excitement for the upcoming album. With a little over a month until Solar Power arrives, Lorde stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to perform the title track. For her performance, she stood atop the Ed Sullivan Theatre for an elegant set backed by a cast of instrumentalists and backup singers.

Speaking about the upcoming album, Lorde said, “The album is a celebration of the natural world, an attempt at immortalizing the deep, transcendent feelings I have when I’m outdoors.” She added, “In times of heartache, grief, deep love, or confusion, I look to the natural world for answers. I’ve learned to breathe out, and tune in. This is what came through.”

Solar Power is confirmed to arrive on August 20 and continue her streak of fairly short albums as it comes with just 12 songs. In addition to the upcoming project, Lorde announced a world tour in support of Solar Power that beings on February 22, 2022 in Chirstchurch, New Zealand, and continues for four months before coming to an end on June 23 in Berlin.

Press play on the video above to watch Lorde perform “Solar Power.”

Solar Power is out 8/20 via Republic. Pre-order it here.