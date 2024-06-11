Taylor Swift began the European leg of her billon dollar-grossing The Eras Tour last month with dates in France, Sweden, and Portugal. More recently, the European leg continued with a trio of shows in Edinburgh, Scotland at Murrayfield Stadium where a man was arrested and charged with voyeurism. According to NME and Sky News, the arrest was made after the June 8 show for the incident confirmed by Police Scotland.

“A 64-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with a voyeurism offence committed within Murrayfield during the event on Saturday, 8 June,” Superintendent David Happs said in a statement about the incident. “He was released on an undertaking to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.” Aside from this statement, no additional information was provided about this incident.

This arrest comes three months after three men were arrested for sneaking fans into Swift’s The Eras Tour show in Singapore. Acccording to Variety, a man named Yang Chenguang allegedly distracted security while another, Li Xiao Wei, held a turnstile open to let three people into the venue. Both were charged with cheating. A third man was arrested, but not charged at the time of the report.

The Edinburgh incident comes after Swift voiced her support for Lady Gaga by stating that she has no patience for the “invasive and irresponsible” rumors about Gaga’s alleged pregnancy.