We’re getting a new Miley Cyrus album in just a few weeks, and so far the lead up to Plastic Hearts has been mostly focused on the disco-country banger “Midnight Sky” and Stevie Nicks vibes. Well, that’s all about to change tomorrow with the release of a new collab, this time with Dua Lipa. Lipa is also in the left-field disco world, but with a decidedly pop twist, and it looks like her and Miley are getting into some major looks for their new “Prisoner” video, which you can watch a snippet of below.

PRISONER FEAT @DUALIPA TOMORROW 11/19 ☠️ 4PM LA / 7PM NYC / 12 AM London / 11AM Sydney / 8AM Beijing pic.twitter.com/OoT8ulevzk — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 18, 2020

Miley even changed her Twitter pic to a clip from the video, covered in what looks like blood… but wait? Looking closer you can see the two pop stars are probably just playing with maraschino cherries, so it’s not quite as violent as it seemed. Or is it? At the very end of the teaser clip, a super brief masked figure screams into the camera, meaning there might be some darker layers to this video after all. As far as what the song will sound like, this clip doesn’t give much insight, but it does show Dua and Miley dancing and some close up shots that are very suggestive.

Given the streak Dua’s been on this year with Future Nostalgia, the single is sure to be a good one. Check back in tomorrow for the official “Prisoner” drop to see how it all turns out.

