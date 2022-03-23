Following a flight last night, which ended in an emergency landing, Miley Cyrus has confirmed she and her team are safe. The “Midnight Sky” singer was set to play a set at the Asunciónico festival in Paraguay, but her plane was struck by lightning. Fortunately, the flight crew was able to make a successful emergency landing, leaving her and those on board unharmed.

“To my fans and everyone worried after hearing about my flight to Asunción,” said Cyrus in an Instagram post. “Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lighting. My crew, band, friends and family who were all traveling with me are safe after an emergency landing.”

Unfortunately, Cyrus and her team were unable to fly into Paraguay.

Asunción, the capital of Paraguay, has experienced a series of floods and thunderstorms throughout the week, so severe that Asunciónico canceled its first day of festivities. Doja Cat, Foo Fighters, and Machine Gun Kelly were all scheduled for the first day.

Today, Asunciónico announced both days of the festival would ultimately be canceled, citing continuous severe weather conditions.

Cyrus is slated to perform at Lollapalooza Brasil this Saturday in San Paulo, Brazil.