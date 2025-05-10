The investigative skills of Miley Cyrus fans have expanded beyond Something Beautiful album cues. Now, the “More To Lose” singer is looking to rein supporters in.

Users online believe Miley and her mother Tish Cyrus have hit a rough patch. Their supporting evidence was Tish no longer followed Miley’s official Instagram account. But according to Miley this fan-fueled theory is a gross exaggeration of events.

In a statement posted in her Instagram stories (viewable here courtesy of Pop Base), Miley slammed the rumor.

“I rarely comment on rumors,” she opened the letter. “But my mama and I are too tight for anything to ever come between us. She’s my best friend.”

She then went on to address concerns about her mother no longer following her online. “Like a lot of moms, she doesn’t know how to work her phone and somehow unfollowed me,” she wrote. “Simple, coincidental, and uninteresting.”

Miley then briefly discuss her the rocky history she has had with her father, Billy Ray Cyrus.

“My dad and I have had our challenges over the years,” she remarked. “Now, in my thirties, family is my priority above all else. I’m at peace knowing bridges have been built and times has done a lot of healing.”

She closed the message in an upbeat manner, writing: “Grateful for the good health and love that flows through my family.”