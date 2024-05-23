Post Malone’s “I Had Some Help” featuring Morgan Wallen debuted at No. 1 on this week’s Billboard Hot 100, but Post can’t help Wallen with his latest predicament.

According to The Associated Press, The Nashville Metro Council struck down plans for “a glowing sign” outside of Morgan Wallen’s This Bar & Tennessee Kitchen, which is due to open in Nashville this weekend, in a 30-3 vote. The sign would have “hung over a public sidewalk, similar to those at many neighboring bars,” the report reads.

The AP specified, “During debate, councilmembers called Wallen’s comments hateful and his actions harmful. They also said the performer has received multiple second chances. ‘I don’t want to see a billboard up with the name of a person who is throwing chairs off of balconies and who is saying racial slurs,’ said Councilmember Delishia Porterfield, who is Black.”

In February 2021, a video showing Wallen using a racial slur went viral. Big Loud Records suspended Wallen’s recoridng contract, and Wallen issued an apology. While the backlash was heavy and tangible, Wallen also continued to be one of country’s most successful artists behind his Dangerous album.

More recently, Wallen was arrested for allegedly throwing a chair from Eric Church’s Chief’s in Nashville in April. Metro Nashville Police confirmed Wallen’s arrest on X (formerly Twitter), posting Wallen’s mugshot and relayed that Wallen had been booked on three counts of felony reckless endangerment and one count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

“I didn’t feel right publicly checking in until I made amends with some folks,” Wallen wrote on X on April 19. “I’ve touched base with Nashville law enforcement, my family, and the good people at Chief’s. I’m not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility. I have the utmost respect for the officers working every day to keep us all safe. Regarding my tour, there will be no change.”