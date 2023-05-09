In April, Morgan Wallen was forced to cancel a Mississippi concert at the last minute. He explained at the time, “After last night’s show, I started losing my voice,so I spent the day resting up, talking to my doctor, and working through my vocal exercises, trying to get better. I really thought I’d be able to take the stage and it kills me to deliver this so close to showtime, but my voice is shot and I am unable to sing.”

There was some backlash to that: He was accused of being too drunk to perform, while one fan demanded an extensive list of refunds from the singer. It sure looks like Wallen wasn’t lying about his voice issues, though: Today, May 9, he shared a video announcing that on the advice of his doctors, he’s going on vocal rest for six weeks, meaning that some of his upcoming concerts and appearances will be rescheduled or canceled.

Find a transcript of the video below.