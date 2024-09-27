Begrudging pop star Chappell Roan’s unapologetic advocacy for artists’ privacy has begun to influence the way fans interact with their favs (or at least started a conversation around it). But that isn’t the only trend accidentally spearheaded by the “Good Luck, Babe!” singer.

Following a surprise onstage debut of “Hot To Go!” with Olivia Rodrigo, fans have created a trend of requesting the song be played by other acts and begun documenting it all on TikTok. Now, Vampire Weekend, Beck, and St. Vincent have found themselves belting out the singer’s lyrics after bending to concertgoers demands.

During a recent stop of Vampire Weekend’s Only God Was Above Us Tour, the band’s frontman Ezra Koenig hilariously found himself shuffling through his memory bank to recall the track’s lyrics. In a video captured by attendees (find it here), Koenig puts his own spin on the popular tune.

Although Beck and St. Vincent didn’t actually cover the track, over on TikTok, the two musicians created a hilarious clip (viewable here) to show that they are in the know. “I hope she plays ‘Hot To Go,'” says Beck.

Before ending with a snippet of Riot Fest 2024, the video cuts to St. Vincent to burst the bubble, saying: “Beck, this is Slayer.”

Given Roan’s issues with the public eye, maybe this sort of star-studded karaoke could do her some good.