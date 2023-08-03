NewJeans dropped their 2nd EP ‘Get Up’ on July 21, days after sharing their video “Cool With You,” which featured cameos from Hoyeon Jung and Tony Leung. By so doing, they ratcheted up what feels like constant hype around the K-pop group. The tone had been set in January, though, when “Ditto” debuted at No. 96 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became their first entry on the chart, as per Billboard.

Get Up earned NewJeans more first-time achievements. Billboard reported on Wednesday, August 2, that NewJeans’ six-track project became their first-ever Billboard 200 entry by debuting at No. 1 on the chart dated August 5.

The EP spawned two more Hot 100 entries, with “Cool With You” debuting at No. 93 and “ETA” at No. 81.

.@NewJeans_ADOR's "Cool With You" debuts at No. 93 on this week's #Hot100. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) August 2, 2023

“The set earned 126,500 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending July 27, according to Luminate, mostly driven by CD sales of the album,” Billboard‘s Keith Caulfield relayed.

Caulfield continued, “The Korean quintet brings a second all-female group to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in less than a year, following Blackpink’s Born Pink last September. They are the only two albums by all-female groups to reach No. 1 in the last 15 years. (Before Blackpink, the last all-female group to lead the tally was Danity Kane with Welcome to the Dollhouse in April of 2008.)”

Behind Get Up is the star-studded Barbie: The Album debuting at No. 2. That album also saw Ryan Gosling enjoying his first-ever Billboard Hot 100 entry with “I’m Just Ken” debuting at No. 87 on this week’s chart.

The Barbie soundtrack is a Warner Music release. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.