Niall Horan Conquers His Extreme Fear Of Pigeons During ‘Carpool Karaoke’ On ‘Corden’

Niall Horan is in the midst of week-long takeover on The Late Late Show With James Corden, and last night, he sat in the passenger seat for some “Carpool Karaoke.” Horan’s stint as a guest star was meant to promote his sophomore record Heartbreak Weather, out Friday. But that didn’t stop the singer from reminiscing on his times with One Direction and even conquering one of his biggest fears.

In the segment, Corden and Horan share laughs as two belt out the lyrics to Horan’s “Slow Hands,” “Nice To Meet Ya,” “Steal My Girl,” “Put A Little Love On Me,” and “No Judgement.” But Corden had something else up his sleeve for Horan. When asked about his greatest fears, Horan replied: “I’ve got a few. Claustrophobia, oh I don’t like it at all. I don’t like birds. I’d say mostly pigeons. Like I do enjoy a good walk in the park but the minute pigeons come into it. I think they’re horrible.”

Corden decided it was time for Horan to face his fear of pigeons. So, the two went to a park and Corden place three pigeons on Horan’s shoulders. Horan was clearly freaked out and a pigeon even pooped on his back. “I swear this is actually making my phobia worse,” he said.

After getting back in the car, Horan and Corden reminisced about the singer’s early days in One Direction. “Having looked at 1D from the outside now, I got to see how big it was,” Horan said. “When you were in the band, your work just becomes a bit normal and you’re in a bubble and you don’t get to see what it looks like from the outside. It’s only looking back now that I realize how lucky we were. There was no one doing stadiums at the time. It’s just insane.”

Horan said one surreal moment that put his stardom into perspective was meeting Kim Kardashian and her daughter North backstage at an Ariana Grande concert. Kim described Horan to her daughter by saying, “This is Niall. He’s the guy who sings from your toothbrush.”

Watch Horan on “Carpool Karaoke” above.

Heartbreak Weather is out now via Universal. Get it here.