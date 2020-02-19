Justin Bieber And James Corden Create A ‘Yummy’ TikTok Dance On ‘Carpool Karaoke’

Justin Bieber is a “Carpool Karaoke” veteran, but it’s been a while since he guested on the Late Late Show segment. He appeared twice in 2015, but he hasn’t helped James Corden get to work since then. Now that Bieber is fresh off the release of Changes, he got back in the car for his third time on “Carpool Karaoke.”

Some installments feature antics that take place outside of the car, but Corden and Bieber kept things straightforward this time around: They stayed in the vehicle, sang songs, created a TikTok dance for “Yummy,” and talked about the time Bieber challenged Tom Cruise to a fight.

Before it even aired, this episode was the subject of some controversy. In January, footage of this installment’s taping surfaced, and it showed that Corden was not actually driving the car, as he and Bieber were instead being towed. This prompted Corden to address the “scandal” on the show, coming clean, and pointing out the impassioned reactions to the news, saying, “Look, I’m just shocked I’ve done something that upset people more than Cats.” Bieber offered a tongue-in-cheek response to the situation: “Wait… you weren’t driving the car? How could you James? I’m shocked.”

Watch Bieber’s latest “Carpool Karaoke” appearance above, and read our review of Changes here.

