Niall Horan’s Proves ‘Nice To Meet Ya’ Is Still Full Of Energy As An Acoustic Track

Niall Horan pivoted to a solo career after the break-up of One Direction. Since then, Horan has put forth the debut record Flicker and several hits, such as “Slow Hands” and “On The Loose.” Horan’s most recent release, “Nice To Meet Ya” is equally as buoyant. Horan recently stopped by Vevo for a live performance of the track, stripping it down to an acoustic version.

Accompanied by his acoustic guitar and a back-up band, Horan gave an intimate performance of “Nice To Meet Ya.” Though the song is stripped-down, Horan still manages to give a lively and animated performance, playfully crooning the lyrics. “I like the way you talk, I like the things you wear / I want your number tattooed on my arm in ink, I swear,” he sings.

Ahead of giving a live performance on Vevo, Horan performed a duet with Julia Michaels earlier this year on The Late Late Show. On a stage full of flowers, Michaels and Horan gave an emotional rendition of their breakup ballad “What A Time.” Though the two were never dating, they did tour together last year and their friendly chemistry is apparent.

Watch Niall Horan perform an acoustic version of “Nice To Meet Ya” on Vevo above.